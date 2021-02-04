WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Sector Perform”

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.10.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$116.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. WSP Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$59.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.11.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.1300003 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

