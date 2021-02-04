WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,864,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 263,063 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,319.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

