Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WYGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.