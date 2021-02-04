World Asset Management Inc Sells 757 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

