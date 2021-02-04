World Asset Management Inc Sells 475 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

