World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,035 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

