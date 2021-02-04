World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

