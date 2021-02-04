World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

