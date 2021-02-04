World Asset Management Inc Has $701,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

NYSE:BG opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.