World Asset Management Inc Has $682,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $286.05 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $275.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

