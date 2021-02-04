World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

TSN stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

