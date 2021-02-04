Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.55. 80,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $261.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

