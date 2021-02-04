Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,781.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,646.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

