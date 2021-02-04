Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. 385,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

