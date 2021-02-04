Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.50. Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 67,990 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64. The firm has a market cap of £13.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.76.

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.