Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.20

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.20 and traded as high as $169.00. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 8,272 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £142.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.20.

About Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

