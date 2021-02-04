William Scott Durall Purchases 333,333 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.