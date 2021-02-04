William Blair Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 426,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

