William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $3,816,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

