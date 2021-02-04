William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,543,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

