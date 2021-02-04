Whittier Trust Co. Sells 482 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

