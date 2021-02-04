Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

