Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,523 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

