Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

