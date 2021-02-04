Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

