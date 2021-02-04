Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in HP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 53.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HPQ stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

