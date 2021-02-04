Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.