Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $592,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.