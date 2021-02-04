Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.