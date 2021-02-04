Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

