Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $551,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,485,000 after buying an additional 240,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

