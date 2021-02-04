Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.