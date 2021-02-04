Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $116,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Match Group stock opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

