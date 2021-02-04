Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

