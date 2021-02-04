Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 2,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.