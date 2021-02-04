Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 9,991 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.