Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.