Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

