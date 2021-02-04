Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 723.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

