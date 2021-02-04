Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $61.20 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

