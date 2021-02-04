Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

LMT stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.10 and its 200-day moving average is $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

