Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $5.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $3.77 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

