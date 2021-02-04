White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 72,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.