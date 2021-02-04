Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WES. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.