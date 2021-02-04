West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $542.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.30 million and the highest is $543.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $470.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

WST traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $290.28. 12,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

