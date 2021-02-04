WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

