Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

