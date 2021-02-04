Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 291,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,306. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

