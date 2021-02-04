Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 140166. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/28/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/12/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/8/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

