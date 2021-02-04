Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 140166. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 1/28/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 1/12/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 1/8/2021 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
