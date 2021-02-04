WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.23. 43,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.