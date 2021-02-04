Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $95,840.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

