Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $95,840.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.